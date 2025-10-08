Modi's Maharashtra Marvel: Transforming Transport and Airports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the concluding phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 during a two-day visit to Maharashtra commencing this Wednesday.

In addition, Modi will introduce 'Mumbai One', India's pioneering integrated common mobility app specifically designed for 11 public transport operators, as reported by an official release.

Upon arriving in Navi Mumbai, PM Modi will conduct a walkthrough of the newly-constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport, prior to its inauguration. Further, he is expected to unveil multiple projects in Mumbai and address a public congregation on the occasion.

With phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) completed at an expenditure of Rs 19,650 crore, this project stands as India's largest greenfield airport initiative, executed through the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. This will serve as the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, aimed at alleviating congestion alongside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), elevating Mumbai into the realm of global multi-airport systems, the release stated.

Modi will also officiate the opening of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, spanning from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, with construction costs totaling Rs 12,200 crore, and subsequently dedicate the entire Rs 37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation, symbolizing a significant milestone in Mumbai's urban transport revolution. He will also unveil the 'Mumbai One' app, providing a variety of benefits for commuters, including integrated mobile ticketing across a range of public transport operators.

The Prime Minister will additionally inaugurate the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP), an initiative of the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation in Maharashtra. This program, to be deployed across 400 government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools, marks a significant advance in aligning skill development with industry necessities to improve employability figures.

In preparation for PM Modi's visit, security has been intensified. Besides the local police, the security arrangement includes personnel from the Special Protection Group (SPG), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and traffic police, as per a senior official's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)