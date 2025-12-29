Left Menu

Punjab's Bold Move: Expanding Opportunities for Youth Employment and Skill Development

The Punjab government has significantly boosted youth employment and skill development to curb migration. Minister Aman Arora highlighted government and private sector job placements, partnerships with major corporations, and the creation of a dedicated employment portal. Additionally, achievements in defence training for both male and female candidates were emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:34 IST
The Punjab government has taken significant steps to enhance employment and skill development opportunities for the state's youth. On Monday, Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora announced that 59,702 government jobs have been provided since April 2022.

The private sector has also seen substantial engagement, with 48,912 youths securing employment through 959 placement camps. The government has assisted 10,064 youths towards self-employment via loan camps. The Punjab Skill Development Mission trained 19,619 candidates, indicating ongoing placements.

In a bid to curb youth migration, Punjab introduced the Punjab Hunar Vikas Yojana and partnered with industry giants like Microsoft, IBM, and NASSCOM. The state's employment initiatives have registered over 22.41 lakh job seekers. Minister Arora also spotlighted the state's exceptional achievements in defence training, including the establishment of an NDA preparatory wing for girls.

