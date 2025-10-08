'Neeriddre Nale': A Revolutionary Initiative for Water Conservation in Karnataka

The Karnataka government is set to launch the 'Neeriddre Nale' initiative, focusing on reviving water sources and improving groundwater levels in critically overexploited areas. Spearheaded by Minister N S Boseraju, the campaign aims at securing Karnataka's water future by targeting 525 gram panchayats.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar will inaugurate the program, marking a significant step toward sustainable water management. Public awareness and strategic planning are at the core of 'Neeriddre Nale,' with citizens encouraged to actively partake in conserving precious resources.

Vasista Simha, renowned Kannada actor, has been announced as the brand ambassador to help propel the message across the state. Additionally, an amendment regarding lakes' buffer zones is under review, showing the government's commitment to holistic water conservation.