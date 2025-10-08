Left Menu

'Neeriddre Nale': A Revolutionary Initiative for Water Conservation in Karnataka

'Neeriddre Nale' is an initiative by the Karnataka government to revive water sources and improve groundwater levels across 525 areas. Launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, it targets groundwater-stressed regions to enhance water security through public awareness and strategic water management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:22 IST
The Karnataka government is set to launch the 'Neeriddre Nale' initiative, focusing on reviving water sources and improving groundwater levels in critically overexploited areas. Spearheaded by Minister N S Boseraju, the campaign aims at securing Karnataka's water future by targeting 525 gram panchayats.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar will inaugurate the program, marking a significant step toward sustainable water management. Public awareness and strategic planning are at the core of 'Neeriddre Nale,' with citizens encouraged to actively partake in conserving precious resources.

Vasista Simha, renowned Kannada actor, has been announced as the brand ambassador to help propel the message across the state. Additionally, an amendment regarding lakes' buffer zones is under review, showing the government's commitment to holistic water conservation.

