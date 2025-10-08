FTSE 100 Hits Record High Amid Financial and Mining Gains

The UK's FTSE 100 index soared to new heights on Wednesday, driven by strong performances in heavyweight financial and gold mining stocks. Financial giants like Lloyds Banking Group rose significantly following a favorable regulatory decision on motor finance mis-selling.

Gold miners such as Endeavour Mining outshined many of their peers after gold prices reached historic levels over $4,000 per ounce. Meanwhile, real estate stocks suffered, with Unite Group experiencing a considerable slump after reporting lower-than-expected rental growth.

As Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits India to expedite a trade deal, the market remains watchful. The recent record highs come after an impressive run by healthcare stocks, signaling volatility amidst global developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)