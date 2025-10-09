Tremors in Ganzi: A High-Impact Earthquake in China's Highlands
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Ganzi, Sichuan province, China. It struck at a depth of 10 km, marking the strongest quake in the area over five years. The region, known for its rugged terrain, frequently experiences seismic activity, drawing hikers and nature enthusiasts.
A powerful earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit the Ganzi prefecture in China's Sichuan province on Thursday, confirmed the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
The seismic event occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, posing potential risks to the sparsely populated region famous for its challenging mountain landscapes, which attract hikers and nature lovers.
According to the centre, Ganzi has witnessed 23 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or above within a 200-kilometer radius in the past five years. Thursday's earthquake surpassed the intensity of previous seismic occurrences in the recent five-year period.
