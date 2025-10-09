Left Menu

Controversial Dam Project in Madhya Pradesh's Reserve Forest Faces Environmental Hurdles

The Union environment ministry has delayed Madhya Pradesh's request to divert 740 hectares of reserve forest for a dam and irrigation project. More studies are needed, especially a no-objection from Project Cheetah, due to potential impacts on nearby Kuno National Park where cheetahs were reintroduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union environment ministry has put a hold on Madhya Pradesh's proposal to divert over 740 hectares of reserve forest land in Sheopur district for a dam and micro-irrigation system. The ministry cited the need for further study and a no-objection from Project Cheetah before proceeding.

Located within the Kuno National Park landscape, the site plays a critical role as it hosts translocated cheetahs from Africa since September 2022. The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) requires comments or a no-objection from Project Cheetah, under the National Tiger Conservation Authority, for clearance.

The dam project promises to alleviate water scarcity affecting flora, fauna, and 40,000 families in 34 villages. However, the project's environmental impact, including felling over 20,000 trees and submerging 700 hectares of forest, necessitates more comprehensive analysis, especially given the region's ecological sensitivity.

