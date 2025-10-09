Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Road Collapse Claims Life in Delhi

A woman in Dwarka, Delhi, lost her life when a truck carrying construction material overturned, reportedly due to a road cave-in. Police are investigating the incident by reviewing CCTV footage and gathering witness statements to understand the sequence of events that led to the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Dwarka, Delhi, resulted in the death of a woman after a truck loaded with construction material overturned, police reported. Preliminary investigations suggest the mishap occurred due to a road cave-in. The woman was pronounced dead at Indira Gandhi Hospital.

The incident triggered a police response after a PCR call alerted them about the truck overturning at Sector 3, with the woman trapped beneath. Officials found the vehicle, which was carrying gravel, flipped on the roadside.

Authorities are diligently working to trace the truck driver and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident. Initial assessments indicate that a sudden road collapse may have led to the overturning. Ongoing investigations aim to clarify the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

