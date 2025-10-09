Tragic Accident: Road Collapse Claims Life in Delhi

A tragic accident in Dwarka, Delhi, resulted in the death of a woman after a truck loaded with construction material overturned, police reported. Preliminary investigations suggest the mishap occurred due to a road cave-in. The woman was pronounced dead at Indira Gandhi Hospital.

The incident triggered a police response after a PCR call alerted them about the truck overturning at Sector 3, with the woman trapped beneath. Officials found the vehicle, which was carrying gravel, flipped on the roadside.

Authorities are diligently working to trace the truck driver and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident. Initial assessments indicate that a sudden road collapse may have led to the overturning. Ongoing investigations aim to clarify the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.