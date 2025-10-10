Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

A powerful offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck near a southern Philippine province on Friday morning, according to seismological reports.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu warned that hazardous waves could be generated within a 300-kilometer radius of the quake's epicenter. However, the center clarified that there was no broader tsunami threat anticipated.

This seismic activity has raised concerns in the region, urging residents and authorities to remain alert and prepared for any further developments.