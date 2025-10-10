Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

An offshore earthquake with a significant magnitude of 7.6 rattled the southern coast of the Philippines, particularly impacting Davao Oriental province early Friday morning.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the earthquake originated 62 kilometers southeast of Manay town and resulted from a fault movement at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Authorities anticipate both structural damage and aftershocks.

While the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu identified the potential for hazardous waves within a 300-kilometer radius of the epicenter, it assured that there was no broader tsunami threat beyond local areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)