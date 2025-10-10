India Showcases Fusion of Science and Tradition for Climate Solutions at IUCN Congress

Reinforcing India’s global leadership in climate action and nature conservation, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, led India’s intervention at the High-Level Roundtable Dialogue with IUCN President H.E. Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak during the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The session, themed “Nature’s Promise for Climate and People: A Call and Commitment from the Conservation Community to Belem and Beyond,” brought together ministers, scientists, and conservation leaders from across the world to explore integrated approaches to address the climate crisis.

India’s Message: Blending Ancestral Wisdom with Modern Science

In his keynote address, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised that India’s civilisational ethos has long embodied the principles of sustainability, coexistence, and ecological balance. “The importance of conserving natural resources and living in harmony with nature is deeply rooted in Indian culture and traditions,” he stated. “While modern science uses terms like sustainability and climate change, India has practised these principles for centuries through a lifestyle aligned with nature.”

The Minister underscored that India’s approach to climate and environmental governance is grounded in the synergy between traditional wisdom and modern scientific innovation. He said this harmony is essential to tackling global environmental challenges and ensuring climate resilience.

Mission LiFE: Turning Tradition into Global Climate Action

Highlighting India’s flagship environmental initiative, Shri Singh elaborated on Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) — a global movement conceptualised by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to translate ancient ecological values into everyday action.

“Mission LiFE is about transforming timeless wisdom into practical, people-led action,” Shri Singh noted. “It promotes sustainable habits — from reducing waste to conserving energy — by invoking India’s age-old relationship with nature.”

He stressed that the LiFE movement is not only India’s contribution to global climate efforts but also a model for community-driven climate responsibility that aligns with international goals such as the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Science Meets Tradition: A Unique Indian Model

Expanding on India’s integrated approach, Shri Singh observed that science and traditional knowledge are not competing disciplines but complementary forces. “Our ethos teaches that innovation and heritage can coexist — that modern research amplifies traditional wisdom rather than replaces it,” he remarked.

He illustrated this with vivid examples from India’s indigenous communities:

Toda tribes of the Nilgiris , who predict monsoon patterns by observing the nesting behaviour of ants.

Jarawa tribes of the Andaman Islands , who forecast cyclones by tracking fish movements in shallow waters.

Rajasthan’s ancient water management systems, such as step wells (baolis) and the ingenious “Silver Drops of Rajasthan” rainwater harvesting practices, which sustain communities even in arid landscapes.

The Minister said that India is actively working to document, validate, and integrate these indigenous ecological practices into formal systems of climate adaptation, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable resource management.

A Vision of Collaboration for Belem and Beyond

The dialogue also reflected on the upcoming IUCN Congress in Belem, Brazil, which will carry forward global discussions on nature-based solutions. Shri Singh urged the international community to embrace collaborative conservation frameworks that respect local knowledge systems while leveraging scientific innovation.

“As IUCN continues to advance nature-based solutions, the task ahead is to deepen the dialogue between science and culture,” he said. “Weaving the threads of modern science and traditional knowledge together will help us move from abstract concepts to tangible actions.”

The Minister’s remarks were widely appreciated for articulating India’s holistic approach to ecological stewardship, where policy, science, and culture intersect to build a resilient planet for future generations.

India’s Leadership in Global Environmental Governance

India’s participation at the IUCN World Conservation Congress builds on its growing reputation as a champion of climate equity and sustainable development. Over recent years, India has launched landmark initiatives such as:

National Mission on Biodiversity and Human Well-Being , integrating ecological science with public health and livelihoods.

National Green Hydrogen Mission , promoting renewable energy and carbon neutrality.

G20 Global Biofuels Alliance , fostering international cooperation on clean energy.

Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI), aimed at restoring mangrove ecosystems.

Through these efforts, India continues to demonstrate that inclusive climate action—one that honours tradition, empowers people, and embraces innovation—can deliver sustainable outcomes for both nature and humanity.