Minister Leads Charge to Combat Delhi-NCR Air Pollution
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called for intensified efforts to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR. A review meeting stressed coordinated actions between central and state authorities. Updates from various agencies were presented, highlighting measures on emissions, paddy straw management, construction waste, and repairing potholes.
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday directed agencies and state governments to intensify efforts against air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.
During a high-level review meeting on air quality management, Yadav examined the progress on decisions made earlier in September. Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the discussions, which emphasized coordinated actions between Central and state authorities for cleaner air.
Key updates from the Central Pollution Control Board, Commission for Air Quality Management, NITI Aayog, and the Delhi government were shared, covering various interventions. Yadav insisted on time-bound installations of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems for industrial emissions and reviewed regional paddy straw management efforts. He stressed the importance of effective usage of construction and demolition waste and directed the Delhi government to repair city potholes, adopting the SAMEER app for disseminating air quality information.
