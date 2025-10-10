Left Menu

Minister Leads Charge to Combat Delhi-NCR Air Pollution

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called for intensified efforts to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR. A review meeting stressed coordinated actions between central and state authorities. Updates from various agencies were presented, highlighting measures on emissions, paddy straw management, construction waste, and repairing potholes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:41 IST
Minister Leads Charge to Combat Delhi-NCR Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday directed agencies and state governments to intensify efforts against air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

During a high-level review meeting on air quality management, Yadav examined the progress on decisions made earlier in September. Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the discussions, which emphasized coordinated actions between Central and state authorities for cleaner air.

Key updates from the Central Pollution Control Board, Commission for Air Quality Management, NITI Aayog, and the Delhi government were shared, covering various interventions. Yadav insisted on time-bound installations of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems for industrial emissions and reviewed regional paddy straw management efforts. He stressed the importance of effective usage of construction and demolition waste and directed the Delhi government to repair city potholes, adopting the SAMEER app for disseminating air quality information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Roundup: Arrests, Injuries & International Games

Sports Roundup: Arrests, Injuries & International Games

 Global
2
India U23 Triumphs Over Indonesia in Thrilling Friendly

India U23 Triumphs Over Indonesia in Thrilling Friendly

 Indonesia
3
Trump Gathers Global Leaders for Critical Gaza Summit

Trump Gathers Global Leaders for Critical Gaza Summit

 United States
4
Taliban's Digital Clampdown: A Breach of Afghan Rights

Taliban's Digital Clampdown: A Breach of Afghan Rights

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025