Supreme Court Rebukes CAQM for Inaction on Toll Plaza Pollution

The Supreme Court criticized the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) for not addressing pollution concerns effectively. It ordered a meeting of experts within two weeks to identify pollution causes and devise solutions. Heavy vehicles are a major contributor, and long-term solutions are imperative.

  • India

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court criticized the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) for its inadequate response to pollution management at Delhi's borders. The court was particularly displeased with CAQM's request for a two-month adjournment related to easing traffic congestion through temporary toll plaza closures or relocations.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, instructed the CAQM to convene a panel of experts within the next two weeks. This meeting aims to identify fundamental reasons behind the region's escalating pollution levels.

Highlighting the significant pollution caused by heavy vehicles, the justices demanded immediate action. They urged CAQM to focus on long-term solutions irrespective of other stakeholders' positions on the toll plaza matter, emphasizing that further delay is unacceptable.

