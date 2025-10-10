Twin Quakes in the Philippines: Lives Lost and Landscapes Shaken

In a tragic turn of events, two massive offshore earthquakes rattled the southern Philippines, leaving at least seven people dead and triggering a brief tsunami scare. The first quake, with a magnitude of 7.4, led to landslides and forced evacuations in coastal areas.

A second quake followed, measuring 6.8 in magnitude, along the same fault line known as the Philippine Trench. This prompted local tsunami warnings, heightening fears of further structural damages and potential human casualties.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. responded swiftly, mobilizing rescue teams and assessing potential damages. The earthquakes not only claimed lives but also resulted in structural damages across buildings, including an international airport and schools, in Davao City.

(With inputs from agencies.)