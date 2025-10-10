Left Menu

Twin Quakes in the Philippines: Lives Lost and Landscapes Shaken

Two powerful offshore earthquakes, one measuring 7.4 and the other 6.8, hit the southern Philippines, causing landslides, fatalities, and a brief tsunami scare. At least seven people died, buildings sustained damage, and schools evacuated as authorities assessed the situation, while anticipating further rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Philippines

In a tragic turn of events, two massive offshore earthquakes rattled the southern Philippines, leaving at least seven people dead and triggering a brief tsunami scare. The first quake, with a magnitude of 7.4, led to landslides and forced evacuations in coastal areas.

A second quake followed, measuring 6.8 in magnitude, along the same fault line known as the Philippine Trench. This prompted local tsunami warnings, heightening fears of further structural damages and potential human casualties.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. responded swiftly, mobilizing rescue teams and assessing potential damages. The earthquakes not only claimed lives but also resulted in structural damages across buildings, including an international airport and schools, in Davao City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

