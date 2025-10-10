Left Menu

Metro Line-3 Debut Impacts BEST Bus Ridership in South Mumbai

The inauguration of Mumbai's Metro Line-3 has led to a decline in BEST bus ridership, with major routes witnessing up to a 21% drop. While BEST continues to carry significant passenger numbers, the new metro line is expected to alleviate traffic and improve connectivity in the city.

Metro Line-3 Debut Impacts BEST Bus Ridership in South Mumbai
The newly launched Metro Line-3 in Mumbai has brought about notable changes in commuter patterns, significantly affecting the ridership of BEST buses. Major routes in south Mumbai experienced a decline of up to 21% on October 9, coinciding with the full-scale operational commencement of the metro line.

The 33.5-kilometer underground Metro Line-3 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a pivotal step in Mumbai's infrastructure development. The line, featuring 27 underground stations, connects south Mumbai with the western suburbs, promising to ease traffic congestion and shorten travel times across key areas in the city.

Despite the decline in bus passengers, BEST managed to ferry over 24 lakh commuters on the same day, indicating sustained demand for public transportation. Meanwhile, Metro Line-3 recorded significant ridership numbers, demonstrating the city's evolving transportation dynamics amid infrastructural advancements.

