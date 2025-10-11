Left Menu

Torrential Rains Devastate Mexico: 27 Dead and Rising

Severe rainfall in Mexico has resulted in at least 27 deaths, with many still missing. Landslides and floods have disrupted power and affected homes and schools across multiple states. Authorities are actively working on relief efforts, deploying thousands of personnel to assist in evacuation and cleanup operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 07:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy rainfall has devastated parts of Mexico, leaving at least 27 people dead as authorities struggle to cope with widespread damage. Massive downpours have triggered landslides and floods, cutting off power and prompting riverbanks to overflow.

In Hidalgo state, civil protection authorities reported 16 fatalities with over 1,000 homes and hundreds of schools impacted. In Puebla state, Governor Alejandro Armenta confirmed nine deaths from landslides and noted five individuals missing, while Veracruz state reported two additional deaths.

President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted ongoing relief efforts, with emergency responders seen navigating flooded streets to deliver supplies. The Mexican defense ministry has deployed over 5,400 personnel to assist in monitoring, evacuation, and cleanup. Meanwhile, storms Raymond and Priscilla continue to batter the western Pacific seaboard, exacerbating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Seismic Tremor Shakes Kamchatka Coast

ED has arrested an executive of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group on money laundering charges: Sources.

ED Arrests Reliance Executive Amid Money Laundering Probe

Skies Under Tension: US-China Airspace Rift Amplifies Trade Dispute

