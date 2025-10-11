Torrential Rains Devastate Mexico: 27 Dead and Rising

Heavy rainfall has devastated parts of Mexico, leaving at least 27 people dead as authorities struggle to cope with widespread damage. Massive downpours have triggered landslides and floods, cutting off power and prompting riverbanks to overflow.

In Hidalgo state, civil protection authorities reported 16 fatalities with over 1,000 homes and hundreds of schools impacted. In Puebla state, Governor Alejandro Armenta confirmed nine deaths from landslides and noted five individuals missing, while Veracruz state reported two additional deaths.

President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted ongoing relief efforts, with emergency responders seen navigating flooded streets to deliver supplies. The Mexican defense ministry has deployed over 5,400 personnel to assist in monitoring, evacuation, and cleanup. Meanwhile, storms Raymond and Priscilla continue to batter the western Pacific seaboard, exacerbating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)