Left Menu

Karnataka's Greater Bengaluru Authority: Transforming Urban Governance

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired the inaugural meeting of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, focusing on improving civic facilities, traffic, and garbage management. Despite BJP's boycott over alleged city 'division,' the new agency aims for coordinated urban governance and enhanced municipal financial limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-10-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 08:28 IST
Karnataka's Greater Bengaluru Authority: Transforming Urban Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened the first meeting of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), aiming to streamline city management by enhancing facilities such as garbage disposal and traffic management. The GBA is designed to coordinate efforts across five municipal corporations, emphasizing improved public service delivery.

The meeting faced a boycott from BJP members, who criticized the move, claiming it undermines the 74th Amendment, which grants legislative power to urban local bodies. BJP's R Ashoka accused the Congress government of dividing Bengaluru and ignoring procedural protocols, contributing to the controversy.

Despite the political discord, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the establishment of the GBA, asserting its alignment with constitutional mandates. The government's plan includes financial empowerment for municipal bodies and a reassessment of local governance to better serve Bengaluru's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Tremor Shakes Kamchatka Coast

Seismic Tremor Shakes Kamchatka Coast

 Global
2
ED has arrested an executive of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group on money laundering charges: Sources.

ED has arrested an executive of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group on money launde...

 India
3
ED Arrests Reliance Executive Amid Money Laundering Probe

ED Arrests Reliance Executive Amid Money Laundering Probe

 India
4
Skies Under Tension: US-China Airspace Rift Amplifies Trade Dispute

Skies Under Tension: US-China Airspace Rift Amplifies Trade Dispute

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025