Karnataka's Greater Bengaluru Authority: Transforming Urban Governance

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened the first meeting of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), aiming to streamline city management by enhancing facilities such as garbage disposal and traffic management. The GBA is designed to coordinate efforts across five municipal corporations, emphasizing improved public service delivery.

The meeting faced a boycott from BJP members, who criticized the move, claiming it undermines the 74th Amendment, which grants legislative power to urban local bodies. BJP's R Ashoka accused the Congress government of dividing Bengaluru and ignoring procedural protocols, contributing to the controversy.

Despite the political discord, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the establishment of the GBA, asserting its alignment with constitutional mandates. The government's plan includes financial empowerment for municipal bodies and a reassessment of local governance to better serve Bengaluru's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)