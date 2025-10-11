Record Space Investments Soar and Rare Coral Reef Found

Global space investment has surged to a record $3.5 billion in the third quarter, according to a report by Seraphim Space. This leap was fueled by diverse startups and continued defense investment, marking space as a prominent growth sector alongside AI.

Simultaneously, an extraordinary discovery unfolded in marine science. A large white coral reef was found in Naples' Gulf, in what scientists consider a unique find for the Mediterranean. The reef hosts important species and fossils, emphasizing its critical role in marine ecosystems.

Despite their importance, coral reefs face significant threats, prompting urgent calls for preservation efforts. Dubbed the 'rainforests of the sea,' these ecosystems are essential for sustaining a myriad of marine life.

