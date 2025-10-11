Left Menu

Record Space Investments Soar and Rare Coral Reef Found

Global space investment has reached a record $3.5 billion, driven by diverse startups and defense spending. Meanwhile, a significant white coral reef has been discovered off Naples, containing important species and fossils, highlighting its crucial role in sustaining marine ecosystems amidst growing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global space investment has surged to a record $3.5 billion in the third quarter, according to a report by Seraphim Space. This leap was fueled by diverse startups and continued defense investment, marking space as a prominent growth sector alongside AI.

Simultaneously, an extraordinary discovery unfolded in marine science. A large white coral reef was found in Naples' Gulf, in what scientists consider a unique find for the Mediterranean. The reef hosts important species and fossils, emphasizing its critical role in marine ecosystems.

Despite their importance, coral reefs face significant threats, prompting urgent calls for preservation efforts. Dubbed the 'rainforests of the sea,' these ecosystems are essential for sustaining a myriad of marine life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

