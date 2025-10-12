Record Space Investment and Rare Coral Reef Discovery Highlight Scientific Advances

The space industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge in investment, with $3.5 billion recorded in the third quarter. According to Seraphim Space, this influx is not only from traditional giants but a diverse range of startups, bolstered by continued defense spending. This development firmly positions space alongside artificial intelligence as a techno-economic powerhouse.

Meanwhile, marine science has made a significant breakthrough off the coast of Naples. Researchers from the Italian Research Council discovered a vast white coral reef over 500 meters deep in the Mediterranean. This rare find offers a new realm of exploration for marine biologists, highlighting the region's ecological significance and the pressing threats coral ecosystems face.

These stories reflect the dynamic and multifaceted nature of scientific progress, emphasizing both investment in new frontiers and the conservation of essential natural habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)