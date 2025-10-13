Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Battles Bark: Stray Dog Survey Reveals Alarming Numbers

Bhubaneswar's stray dog population reaches 3.62% of its total populace. A BMC survey, the first in the state, identified 47,126 stray dogs, sparking concerns about public safety and rabies. The data aims to guide urban animal management and dog sterilization efforts.

Bhubaneswar, the bustling state capital, is grappling with soaring stray dog numbers, as revealed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation's (BMC) latest survey. Conducted for the first time in the state, the survey found an alarming 47,126 dogs roaming the city's streets, making up 3.62% of its estimated 13 lakh population.

Carried out over a week in September, the census involved 410 teams led by senior veterinarians and municipal staff. It highlighted a significant disparity with the national average, which sees 11 stray dogs per 1,000 people, whereas Bhubaneswar reports 36 per 1,000.

The initiative aims to curb dog bites and rabies spread and facilitate improved management of urban animal populations. Mayor Sulochana Das emphasized the importance of this data in enhancing public safety and controlling dog numbers through effective sterilization programs.

