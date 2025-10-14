Tragedy in El Callao: Mine Collapse Claims Lives

Left Menu

A mine collapse in El Callao, Venezuela, resulted in the deaths of at least 14 people after heavy rains. The tragedy occurred at the Cuatro Esquinas de Caratal mine, affecting three shafts. Rescue efforts are underway despite challenging conditions typical of the region's unregulated mining industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 14-10-2025 03:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 03:22 IST
A tragic incident in El Callao, Venezuela, has left at least 14 people dead following a mine collapse caused by intense rains in the southeastern region. This was confirmed by local authorities on Monday.

A command post has been established to oversee the recovery of the 14 deceased, with Brigadier General Gregory González Acevedo leading the operations. The fatalities were reported in three separate shafts of the Cuatro Esquinas de Caratal mine, situated about 850 kilometres from Caracas, according to official reports.

Efforts to rescue those trapped inside the flooded shafts of the gold mine are ongoing. Initial steps include draining the water to facilitate rescue activities, though detailed information on the progress remains scarce. The mine collapse underscores the hazardous conditions prevalent in Venezuela's largely unregulated mining industry, where mines often operate with minimal safety measures.

