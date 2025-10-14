Left Menu

Massive Fire Engulfs Indore Chemical Factory

A major fire engulfed a chemical factory in Indore's Sanwer Road industrial area during early Tuesday hours. With no casualties reported, over 100 water tankers were deployed to control the blaze. Firefighters from nearby towns assisted. The cause remains unknown, and damage assessment is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:12 IST
A major fire broke out in a chemical factory located in the Sanwer Road industrial area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore early Tuesday morning. The blaze was reported at 2:15 am, according to Indore Municipal Corporation's fire officer Vinod Mishra.

The fire devastated the four-storey factory, covering around 20,000 square feet. Despite the massive destruction, no casualties have been reported. Fire engines and personnel were summoned from Indore and nearby towns such as Depalpur, Betma, Mhow, Pithampur, and Sanwer to combat the flame.

More than 100 water tankers were utilized to eventually bring the fire under control by morning. The cause of this large-scale blaze remains unclear, and an assessment of the damage to the chemical unit is currently ongoing, Mishra confirmed to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

