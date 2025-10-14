Micro Mitti's Ambitious Green Township: Madhuvan Rising

Micro Mitti, a leading proptech firm, has announced plans to invest Rs 400 crore in a groundbreaking 30-acre green township project, Madhuvan Township, located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The initiative, which plans to offer 465 villas, sets a new benchmark in real estate by placing health as a priority over traditional factors like location and cost, according to Manoj Dhanotiya, Founder & CEO of Micro Mitti.

Founded in 2023, Micro Mitti aims to empower investors by providing access to high-quality, institutional-grade real estate assets, facilitating the creation of long-term wealth. Continuing its expansion efforts, the company raised Rs 90 crore from investors earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)