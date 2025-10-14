Micro Mitti's Ambitious Green Township: Madhuvan Rising
Micro Mitti is investing Rs 400 crore in a 30-acre green township called 'Madhuvan' in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This project will prioritize health over traditional real estate priorities like location and size. The company aims to democratize quality real estate investments, envisioning substantial long-term wealth for its investors.
Micro Mitti, a leading proptech firm, has announced plans to invest Rs 400 crore in a groundbreaking 30-acre green township project, Madhuvan Township, located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The initiative, which plans to offer 465 villas, sets a new benchmark in real estate by placing health as a priority over traditional factors like location and cost, according to Manoj Dhanotiya, Founder & CEO of Micro Mitti.
Founded in 2023, Micro Mitti aims to empower investors by providing access to high-quality, institutional-grade real estate assets, facilitating the creation of long-term wealth. Continuing its expansion efforts, the company raised Rs 90 crore from investors earlier this year.
