ED Clamps Down on Jaypee Group: Assets Worth Rs 400 Crore Seized

The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets valued at Rs 400 crore, connected to former Jaypee Infratech Managing Director Manoj Gaur and Honeyy Katiyal's real-estate firm. This move comes as part of investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act related to fraudulent practices by the Jaypee Group's real estate entities.

Gaur, currently in judicial custody following a November arrest, is alleged to have orchestrated a scheme to divert substantial funds collected from homebuyers for the Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects in Noida. The frodulent activities have affected over 25,000 investors, leading to complaints and subsequent investigations triggered by FIRs from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Jaypee group siphoned off amounts from collected funds into entities such as Jaiprakash Sewa Sansthan and Jaypee Sports International Ltd. Meanwhile, in the fallout, business giants Adani Enterprises and Suraksha Group have stepped in via insolvency processes to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Jaypee Infratech Ltd, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)