Delhi Battles Poor Air Quality as GRAP Stage I Enforced
Delhi and the National Capital Region have initiated Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan due to worsening air quality, as the AQI hit 211, marking the 'poor' category. The measures include road cleaning, reducing dust, and promoting public transport to combat pollution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The air quality in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region has deteriorated, prompting an official directive to implement Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) immediately.
According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, Delhi's Air Quality Index was recorded at 211, indicating 'poor' conditions likely to persist.
The prescribed measures, such as enhanced road cleaning and discouraging waste burning, aim to mitigate the impact of pollution, which poses significant health risks to the population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
