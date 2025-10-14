Shimla's Road to Progress: Accelerating Infrastructure Projects

In a decisive move to expedite road development, Shimla authorities have been instructed to transfer land deeds to the Public Works Department within a 10-day timeframe. This directive came from PWD Secretary Abhishek Jain during a recent meeting focused on infrastructure progress in the Shimla Zone.

Abhishek Jain, emphasizing accountability and swift progress, directed officers to perform regular inspections of ongoing projects. He stressed that current weather conditions are ideal for accelerating work under prominent schemes like PMGSY, NABARD, and CRIF.

Highlighting the significance of financial prudence, Jain called for meticulous monitoring of PMGSY projects to ensure they are completed on schedule. Rapid advancements are crucial to enhancing Shimla's infrastructure landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)