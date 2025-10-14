Left Menu

Shimla's Road to Progress: Accelerating Infrastructure Projects

Shimla authorities are directed to transfer land deeds for road projects to the Public Works Department within 10 days, as per PWD Secretary Abhishek Jain. He emphasized the need for regular inspections and rapid progress on infrastructure projects, especially under PMGSY and NABARD, amidst favorable weather conditions.

Updated: 14-10-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:22 IST

In a decisive move to expedite road development, Shimla authorities have been instructed to transfer land deeds to the Public Works Department within a 10-day timeframe. This directive came from PWD Secretary Abhishek Jain during a recent meeting focused on infrastructure progress in the Shimla Zone.

Abhishek Jain, emphasizing accountability and swift progress, directed officers to perform regular inspections of ongoing projects. He stressed that current weather conditions are ideal for accelerating work under prominent schemes like PMGSY, NABARD, and CRIF.

Highlighting the significance of financial prudence, Jain called for meticulous monitoring of PMGSY projects to ensure they are completed on schedule. Rapid advancements are crucial to enhancing Shimla's infrastructure landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

