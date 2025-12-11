Left Menu

Rural India on the Rise: NABARD Survey Reveals Economic Uplift

The NABARD survey highlights significant improvements in rural India's economy, citing increased consumption, rising incomes, and better financial behavior. With GST rate rationalization and welfare support, rural households are experiencing enhanced purchasing power, leading to improved investment and reduced inflation perception.

  • Country:
  • India

A new survey by NABARD indicates a strong economic upswing in rural India, with 80% of households reporting increased consumption over the past year, signaling rising prosperity.

The survey highlights enhanced fundamentals such as rising incomes, moderated inflation, and better financial practices, suggesting rural India's positive trajectory. Government investments and welfare support have bolstered this momentum.

The findings note 67% of monthly income being spent on consumption, the highest since the survey's inception. Improved purchasing power from GST rate adjustments and eased inflation adds to the progress, as 29.3% of households engaged in new capital investments, with credit access at a record high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

