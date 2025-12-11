Rural India on the Rise: NABARD Survey Reveals Economic Uplift

A new survey by NABARD indicates a strong economic upswing in rural India, with 80% of households reporting increased consumption over the past year, signaling rising prosperity.

The survey highlights enhanced fundamentals such as rising incomes, moderated inflation, and better financial practices, suggesting rural India's positive trajectory. Government investments and welfare support have bolstered this momentum.

The findings note 67% of monthly income being spent on consumption, the highest since the survey's inception. Improved purchasing power from GST rate adjustments and eased inflation adds to the progress, as 29.3% of households engaged in new capital investments, with credit access at a record high.

(With inputs from agencies.)