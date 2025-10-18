Priyanka Gandhi urges NABARD to approve suspension bridge for Cholanaikkar tribe in Wayanad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi urged NABARD to approve a proposed suspension bridge to improve access to services for the Cholanaikkar tribe living near the Panapuzha river in Wayanad.

In a letter to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the Congress MP from Wayanad requested that the project be included in the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) initiative, a party statement said.

She said the construction of the bridge was a key demand raised by the community during her visit in September.

"The Cholanaikkars are one of the last tribes that hunt and collect forest resources. They are a vulnerable community and need special consideration," she wrote in her letter, according to the statement.

"They are facing many challenges, as their population has been decreasing significantly over the last three decades," Priyanka added.

She noted that the state government had already submitted a recommendation for the suspension bridge and urged that the project be approved promptly, given the critical situation of the tribal community.

"The project should be prioritised to provide speedy access to essential services in times of need," she said.

