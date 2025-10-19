Kohli, Rohit fail to fire; India reduced to 25/3 as rain interrupts 1st ODI against Australia

Left Menu

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire as India were reduced to 25 for three when rain lashed Perth to interrupt the first ODI against Australia here on Sunday. Later, skipper Shubman Gill was caught down the leg side off pacer Nathan Ellis for 10.

PTI | Perth | Updated: 19-10-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 09:54 IST
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire as India were reduced to 25 for three when rain lashed Perth to interrupt the first ODI against Australia here on Sunday. Kohli got out for an eight-ball duck to Mitchell Starc while Rohit was ousted by Josh Hazlewood for eight. Later, skipper Shubman Gill was caught down the leg side off pacer Nathan Ellis for 10. Shreyas Iyer (2) and Axar Patel (0) were at the crease when the skies opened up.

