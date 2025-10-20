Toxic Struggle: Gabes Residents Fight for Breath Amidst Pollution Crisis
Gabes, once an ecological gem in Tunisia, faces severe degradation due to a state-run phosphates plant. Pollution has sparked health crises and public protests, becoming a major challenge for President Kais Saied. Despite government pledges for rehabilitation, locals continue to demand immediate action for cleaner air and water.
In Gabes, Tunisia, a grim environmental crisis unfolds as pollution from a phosphates processing plant stains the waters and air. The ecological jewel of the past is now a toxic wasteland, plagued by health issues and public protests.
Rising anger over pollution from the state-run plant has emerged as a significant hurdle for President Kais Saied. Residents, driven to desperation by the unbearable conditions, are demanding immediate measures to curb the destruction.
A recent audit highlighted the plant's failures, while authorities promise rehabilitation. However, the community continues its fight for survival, insisting on concrete action to restore the town's ecological and social health.