Toxic Struggle: Gabes Residents Fight for Breath Amidst Pollution Crisis

In Gabes, Tunisia, a grim environmental crisis unfolds as pollution from a phosphates processing plant stains the waters and air. The ecological jewel of the past is now a toxic wasteland, plagued by health issues and public protests.

Rising anger over pollution from the state-run plant has emerged as a significant hurdle for President Kais Saied. Residents, driven to desperation by the unbearable conditions, are demanding immediate measures to curb the destruction.

A recent audit highlighted the plant's failures, while authorities promise rehabilitation. However, the community continues its fight for survival, insisting on concrete action to restore the town's ecological and social health.