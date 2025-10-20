Tragic Balcony Collapse Claims Lives
A woman and her young grandson tragically died after a balcony collapse in Rampur Mustarka village. The 48-year-old was cleaning cobwebs when the structure gave way, fatally injuring them both. Despite efforts to seek medical help, they succumbed to their injuries.
A devastating incident unfolded in Rampur Mustarka village on Monday when a balcony collapse claimed the lives of a woman and her grandson.
Anju Mishra, 48, was fatally injured while cleaning cobwebs from her veranda. Her 10-year-old grandson, Ayush, stood nearby and died instantly from the collapse.
Despite rushing Anju to multiple hospitals for medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries during transportation. Authorities have dispatched their bodies for post-mortem examination.
