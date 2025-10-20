Tragic Balcony Collapse Claims Lives

A devastating incident unfolded in Rampur Mustarka village on Monday when a balcony collapse claimed the lives of a woman and her grandson.

Anju Mishra, 48, was fatally injured while cleaning cobwebs from her veranda. Her 10-year-old grandson, Ayush, stood nearby and died instantly from the collapse.

Despite rushing Anju to multiple hospitals for medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries during transportation. Authorities have dispatched their bodies for post-mortem examination.

