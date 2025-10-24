Australia on Alert: Potential H5 Bird Flu in Southern Ocean

Australia may be facing its first encounter with the destructive H5 bird flu. Signs consistent with the virus have been observed on Heard Island, located in the Southern Ocean, following an unusual number of elephant seal deaths, according to Australia's Agriculture Department.

Though not officially confirmed, these observations align with global outbreaks of H5 bird flu, which have impacted wild birds, poultry, and even dairy cows across multiple continents. So far, Australia has remained free of the virus, benefiting from its geographical location, which sits outside the migratory paths of major bird species known for spreading the contagion.

This recent discovery highlights potential threats as the virus has already reached nearby Indonesia in 2022 and Antarctica in 2023. Scientists have collected samples for further testing back in Australia. Authorities reassure that a confirmed bird flu case on Heard Island wouldn't significantly raise risks to the mainland.