Cyclone Montha: Tamil Nadu Braces for Impact Amidst Monsoon Rains

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is poised to develop into Cyclone Montha by October 27, according to the IMD. The weather system promises to bring significant rainfall to Tamil Nadu, affecting the region over the next few days during the active Northeast monsoon season.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, is vigilantly monitoring the situation. They have instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation to implement precautionary measures while ensuring the safety of residents amid the heavy rains and potential cyclone impact.

With several areas already experiencing significant rainfall, the IMD has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea until October 28. The state's disaster management plans are in full effect, with relief camps and equipment prepared for any emergencies arising from the impending cyclone.

(With inputs from agencies.)