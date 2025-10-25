Resset Group Reinforces Leadership with Strategic Land Acquisition in South Bopal, Ahmedabad

The Resset Group, a prominent player in Ahmedabad's real estate market, has acquired a 3-acre land parcel in South Bopal, underscoring its leadership position in the city's burgeoning property landscape. Situated near the proposed Olympic 2036 Village, this acquisition supports the Group's strategy to invest in Gujarat's rapid urban growth.

Resset aims to develop a high-end residential and retail community on the site, featuring 2 and 3 BHK homes with integrated retail spaces and lifestyle amenities. Designed by a Singaporean landscape firm, the project will focus on blending luxury with sustainability, addressing the evolving demands of homebuyers.

South Bopal's booming connectivity to business hubs and world-class infrastructure investments are drawing unprecedented interest from real estate investors. The location has piqued the interest of developers due to its excellent connectivity and potential for appreciation amid a growing urban lifestyle trend.

