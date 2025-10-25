Left Menu

Resset Group Reinforces Leadership with Strategic Land Acquisition in South Bopal, Ahmedabad

In a landmark move, Resset Group has acquired a 3-acre land parcel in South Bopal, a rapidly growing area in Ahmedabad, India. This acquisition aligns with the Group’s plan to develop a premium residential and retail community, aiming to redefine mid-luxury living with modern amenities and sustainable architecture in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-10-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 11:55 IST
Resset Group Reinforces Leadership with Strategic Land Acquisition in South Bopal, Ahmedabad
  • Country:
  • India

The Resset Group, a prominent player in Ahmedabad's real estate market, has acquired a 3-acre land parcel in South Bopal, underscoring its leadership position in the city's burgeoning property landscape. Situated near the proposed Olympic 2036 Village, this acquisition supports the Group's strategy to invest in Gujarat's rapid urban growth.

Resset aims to develop a high-end residential and retail community on the site, featuring 2 and 3 BHK homes with integrated retail spaces and lifestyle amenities. Designed by a Singaporean landscape firm, the project will focus on blending luxury with sustainability, addressing the evolving demands of homebuyers.

South Bopal's booming connectivity to business hubs and world-class infrastructure investments are drawing unprecedented interest from real estate investors. The location has piqued the interest of developers due to its excellent connectivity and potential for appreciation amid a growing urban lifestyle trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Case

Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragi...

 India
2
Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for State's Growth

Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for ...

 India
3
Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

 India
4
Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025