Denmark and Greenland Challenge Trump's Greenland Acquisition Aspirations

Danish and Greenlandic leaders have implored U.S. President Donald Trump to cease any plans to take over Greenland, following his reiteration of such intentions in The Atlantic magazine. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that the U.S. has no claim to annex Greenland, a part of the Danish Kingdom.

In his interview, President Trump contended that the U.S. 'absolutely' needs Greenland for defense purposes. This comes amid U.S. actions in Venezuela, raising concerns in Denmark about potential U.S. interest in Greenland.

The strategic Arctic island is crucial for U.S. defense systems and possesses enticing mineral resources. While Greenland can seek independence, it remains dependent on Danish subsidies. Denmark is working to ease tensions both with Greenland and the Trump administration.

