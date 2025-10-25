Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Chokes: Residents Struggle Amid Toxic Air Crisis

Three out of four households in Delhi-NCR are suffering from severe air pollution effects, including sore throats, burning eyes, and headaches, as per a LocalCircles survey. With PM 2.5 levels hitting record highs post-Diwali, there's an urgent call for stringent anti-pollution measures.

Updated: 25-10-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming revelation, a LocalCircles survey highlights that three-quarters of households in Delhi-NCR are grappling with the adverse effects of toxic air. Residents report symptoms such as sore throats, burning eyes, and headaches due to severely high pollution levels.

Post-Diwali, PM 2.5 levels soared to 488 micrograms per cubic meter, marking a five-year high, exceeding the pre-Diwali levels significantly. The survey, encompassing responses from over 44,000 individuals, indicates that these alarming air quality numbers have had a pronounced impact on public health throughout the region.

Despite efforts to curb pollution through reduction in stubble burning, the air quality index remains dire, triggering calls for strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures. The situation demands urgent attention to alleviate the health risks posed to the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

