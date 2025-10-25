Delhi-NCR Chokes: Residents Struggle Amid Toxic Air Crisis

In an alarming revelation, a LocalCircles survey highlights that three-quarters of households in Delhi-NCR are grappling with the adverse effects of toxic air. Residents report symptoms such as sore throats, burning eyes, and headaches due to severely high pollution levels.

Post-Diwali, PM 2.5 levels soared to 488 micrograms per cubic meter, marking a five-year high, exceeding the pre-Diwali levels significantly. The survey, encompassing responses from over 44,000 individuals, indicates that these alarming air quality numbers have had a pronounced impact on public health throughout the region.

Despite efforts to curb pollution through reduction in stubble burning, the air quality index remains dire, triggering calls for strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures. The situation demands urgent attention to alleviate the health risks posed to the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)