Traffic Redirected for New Delhi's 'Run for Unity' Event

New Delhi will experience significant traffic restrictions on Friday as the city prepares for the annual 'Run for Unity,' commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Delhi Traffic Police have issued strict advisories detailing event-specific road closures and recommended diversion routes to ensure the smooth conduct of the proceedings.

Floral tributes will take place at various locations, prompting limitations on public and vehicular movement through major routes including Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg, and Mathura Road. The restrictions will be enforced in a phased manner throughout the day, commencing with early morning diversions from key outer Central Circle points.

Motorists are advised to avoid congested areas by utilizing alternative routes such as DDU Marg and Vande Matram Marg, while parking facilities have been arranged at designated sites like DLF Multilevel Parking. The public is encouraged to use public transport and plan travel meticulously, especially those traveling to ISBTs, railway stations, or the airport.

