Rain and Wind Offer Delhi a Breath of Fresh Air

In a significant development for Delhi residents, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved substantially, registering a drop from 373 to 218 on Friday.

Experts attribute this improvement to increased wind speeds and rainfall across the National Capital Region, which helped clear pollutants from the air.

Despite the overall progress, certain areas such as Wazipur continue to experience 'very poor' air quality, highlighting the ongoing challenges in achieving consistently clean air in the city.

