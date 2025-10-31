Rain and Wind Offer Delhi a Breath of Fresh Air
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved by 155 points, dropping from 373 to 218, thanks to rainfall and increased wind speed. While the city's average AQI improved, some areas still reported 'very poor' air quality. The improvement comes after a period of deteriorating air conditions post-Diwali.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:13 IST
In a significant development for Delhi residents, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved substantially, registering a drop from 373 to 218 on Friday.
Experts attribute this improvement to increased wind speeds and rainfall across the National Capital Region, which helped clear pollutants from the air.
Despite the overall progress, certain areas such as Wazipur continue to experience 'very poor' air quality, highlighting the ongoing challenges in achieving consistently clean air in the city.
