Tragic Loss at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park: Red-Necked Wallaby Succumbs to Illness

A male red-necked wallaby at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park died of toxoplasmosis. Despite veterinary efforts, the zoo couldn't save the wallaby, one of two donated by a welfare trust. The remaining animals are monitored closely, especially after recent heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:16 IST
  • India

A male red-necked wallaby housed at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park has died due to illness, confirmed zoo officials. The animal, which had been part of the zoo's wildlife collection for less than two months, passed away late on Thursday.

According to a statement from the zoo, the wallaby ailed starting Thursday morning, leading to the administration of intensive care and timely medication. However, despite the veterinary team's efforts, including emergency procedures like CPR, the wallaby's condition worsened through the day and became fatal by night.

A post-mortem attributed the death to toxoplasmosis, an infection caused by Toxoplasma gondii. This wallaby, along with another and various other species, was part of a donation from the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust. The zoo continues to monitor the health of the remaining animals, especially considering recent adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

