Left Menu

Hoi An Resilient in Face of Historic Flooding

The ancient town of Hoi An in Vietnam is recovering after devastating floods. Residents and shop owners are cleaning up and repairing their livelihoods following days of torrential rain that caused severe damage. At least 29 people died in the region. Further heavy rain is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:47 IST
Hoi An Resilient in Face of Historic Flooding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hoi An, Vietnam's UNESCO-listed ancient town, is on the mend after being hit by severe flooding due to relentless torrential rains. Shop owners and residents are working tirelessly to clear debris and repair damaged properties as floodwaters recede, aiming to restore their businesses quickly.

The central region was overwhelmed with heavy rains that resulted in flash floods and landslides, claiming at least 29 lives. Thousands of homes remain affected, with over 22,000 houses still submerged and countless residents experiencing power outages, according to Vietnam's disaster agency.

Businesses in the historical town are facing substantial financial losses, while authorities warn of continuing heavy rains that could bring more floods to the area. Despite the daunting circumstances, local business owners remain determined to recover and rebuild.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025