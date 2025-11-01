Hoi An Resilient in Face of Historic Flooding

Hoi An, Vietnam's UNESCO-listed ancient town, is on the mend after being hit by severe flooding due to relentless torrential rains. Shop owners and residents are working tirelessly to clear debris and repair damaged properties as floodwaters recede, aiming to restore their businesses quickly.

The central region was overwhelmed with heavy rains that resulted in flash floods and landslides, claiming at least 29 lives. Thousands of homes remain affected, with over 22,000 houses still submerged and countless residents experiencing power outages, according to Vietnam's disaster agency.

Businesses in the historical town are facing substantial financial losses, while authorities warn of continuing heavy rains that could bring more floods to the area. Despite the daunting circumstances, local business owners remain determined to recover and rebuild.

(With inputs from agencies.)