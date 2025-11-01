Hoi An Resilient in Face of Historic Flooding
The ancient town of Hoi An in Vietnam is recovering after devastating floods. Residents and shop owners are cleaning up and repairing their livelihoods following days of torrential rain that caused severe damage. At least 29 people died in the region. Further heavy rain is anticipated.
Hoi An, Vietnam's UNESCO-listed ancient town, is on the mend after being hit by severe flooding due to relentless torrential rains. Shop owners and residents are working tirelessly to clear debris and repair damaged properties as floodwaters recede, aiming to restore their businesses quickly.
The central region was overwhelmed with heavy rains that resulted in flash floods and landslides, claiming at least 29 lives. Thousands of homes remain affected, with over 22,000 houses still submerged and countless residents experiencing power outages, according to Vietnam's disaster agency.
Businesses in the historical town are facing substantial financial losses, while authorities warn of continuing heavy rains that could bring more floods to the area. Despite the daunting circumstances, local business owners remain determined to recover and rebuild.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hoi An
- Vietnam
- flooding
- UNESCO
- recovery
- torrential rain
- damages
- tourism
- disaster
- resilience
ALSO READ
Shreyas Iyer's Miraculous Recovery: From Life-Threatening Injury to Discharge
Hyderabad Leads Stroke Recovery Revolution with AI and Robotics
Thane's Water Debt Crisis: A Campaign for Recovery
Tech Giants Boost Wall Street's Recovery
Andhra Pradesh Faces Rs 5,244 Crore Loss from Cyclone Montha: A Breakdown of Damages