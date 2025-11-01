Delhi's Infrastructure Transformation Through PWD's Adoption Scheme
The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi aims to collaborate with major companies to adopt flyovers and road stretches for maintenance and beautification in exchange for advertising rights. This initiative aligns with the Public Private Partnership framework and aims to address funding limitations and enhance urban character.
- Country:
- India
The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi is seeking collaboration with major companies for its adoption scheme to improve city infrastructure.
Under the initiative, private firms can take up the maintenance and beautification of flyovers and road stretches in return for limited advertising rights. This strategy, set within the Public Private Partnership framework, seeks to address funding limitations while refining Delhi's urban character.
Specific areas, such as the Africa Avenue and Rani Jhansi flyovers, have been identified for adoption. This forward-thinking policy aims to provide sustainable solutions reflecting each location's unique character, enhancing Delhi's broader urban fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)