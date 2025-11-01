Left Menu

Delhi's Infrastructure Transformation Through PWD's Adoption Scheme

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi aims to collaborate with major companies to adopt flyovers and road stretches for maintenance and beautification in exchange for advertising rights. This initiative aligns with the Public Private Partnership framework and aims to address funding limitations and enhance urban character.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:26 IST
Delhi's Infrastructure Transformation Through PWD's Adoption Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi is seeking collaboration with major companies for its adoption scheme to improve city infrastructure.

Under the initiative, private firms can take up the maintenance and beautification of flyovers and road stretches in return for limited advertising rights. This strategy, set within the Public Private Partnership framework, seeks to address funding limitations while refining Delhi's urban character.

Specific areas, such as the Africa Avenue and Rani Jhansi flyovers, have been identified for adoption. This forward-thinking policy aims to provide sustainable solutions reflecting each location's unique character, enhancing Delhi's broader urban fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025