Delhi's Infrastructure Transformation Through PWD's Adoption Scheme

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi is seeking collaboration with major companies for its adoption scheme to improve city infrastructure.

Under the initiative, private firms can take up the maintenance and beautification of flyovers and road stretches in return for limited advertising rights. This strategy, set within the Public Private Partnership framework, seeks to address funding limitations while refining Delhi's urban character.

Specific areas, such as the Africa Avenue and Rani Jhansi flyovers, have been identified for adoption. This forward-thinking policy aims to provide sustainable solutions reflecting each location's unique character, enhancing Delhi's broader urban fabric.

