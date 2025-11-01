Rare Snow Leopard Spotted in Kinnaur, Marks Biodiversity Triumph

In a remarkable turn of events, the elusive snow leopard has been sighted for the first time in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. Officials reported the rare animal trapped in the filter inlet at the Sanjay Hydroelectric Project's dam site.

The forest department, alerted by the project's staff, swiftly organized a rescue operation. Bhaba Nagar's Forest Range Officer, Parmanand Darekh, led the charge with a specialized team. Joining the mission were personnel from the Rampur forest department, the Kinnaur superintendent of police, and Bhaba Nagar's fire brigade.

Initial efforts to free the snow leopard using conventional methods failed, prompting a more creative approach. Employing indigenous techniques, the rescue team successfully freed the animal without injury. This sighting signals an encouraging increase in snow leopard presence, heralding a positive boost to the region's biodiversity.

