Left Menu

Rare Snow Leopard Spotted in Kinnaur, Marks Biodiversity Triumph

A rare snow leopard was spotted for the first time in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, trapped at the Sanjay Hydroelectric Project dam site. Forest officials successfully rescued the animal, indicating the increasing presence of snow leopards in the Bhabha Valley, a positive biodiversity development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:08 IST
Rare Snow Leopard Spotted in Kinnaur, Marks Biodiversity Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, the elusive snow leopard has been sighted for the first time in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. Officials reported the rare animal trapped in the filter inlet at the Sanjay Hydroelectric Project's dam site.

The forest department, alerted by the project's staff, swiftly organized a rescue operation. Bhaba Nagar's Forest Range Officer, Parmanand Darekh, led the charge with a specialized team. Joining the mission were personnel from the Rampur forest department, the Kinnaur superintendent of police, and Bhaba Nagar's fire brigade.

Initial efforts to free the snow leopard using conventional methods failed, prompting a more creative approach. Employing indigenous techniques, the rescue team successfully freed the animal without injury. This sighting signals an encouraging increase in snow leopard presence, heralding a positive boost to the region's biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025