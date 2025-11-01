Rare Snow Leopard Spotted in Kinnaur, Marks Biodiversity Triumph
A rare snow leopard was spotted for the first time in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, trapped at the Sanjay Hydroelectric Project dam site. Forest officials successfully rescued the animal, indicating the increasing presence of snow leopards in the Bhabha Valley, a positive biodiversity development.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable turn of events, the elusive snow leopard has been sighted for the first time in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. Officials reported the rare animal trapped in the filter inlet at the Sanjay Hydroelectric Project's dam site.
The forest department, alerted by the project's staff, swiftly organized a rescue operation. Bhaba Nagar's Forest Range Officer, Parmanand Darekh, led the charge with a specialized team. Joining the mission were personnel from the Rampur forest department, the Kinnaur superintendent of police, and Bhaba Nagar's fire brigade.
Initial efforts to free the snow leopard using conventional methods failed, prompting a more creative approach. Employing indigenous techniques, the rescue team successfully freed the animal without injury. This sighting signals an encouraging increase in snow leopard presence, heralding a positive boost to the region's biodiversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Man accused of holding children hostage in Mumbai shot dead by police during rescue operation: Official.
Tragic Boat Mishap in Kaudiyala River: Rescue Operations Underway
Rescue Operation: Thai Women Freed from Illegal Work in Mumbai Spa
Forest Department Cracks Down on Illegal Tree Felling in Hastinapur Sanctuary
Rampaging Elephants Cause Havoc in Village, Spur Forest Department Action