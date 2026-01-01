Forest Department Scandal: Bribery Arrest in Beed District

A forest department employee has been apprehended in a bribery case in Beed district, as reported by the Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday. Dadasaheb Tejrao Yedmal, from the Patoda Forest Range Office, allegedly demanded Rs.1,000 per trip from a farmer transporting trees felled on his own farmland.

To facilitate the bribe collection, Yedmal used a middleman, who was caught in an ACB operation at a hotel near Rayamoha cross road in Shirur Kasar tehsil on Wednesday. Yedmal was subsequently arrested at his residence in the Sant Bhagwan Baba Chowk area.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, the ACB official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)