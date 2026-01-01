Forest Department Scandal: Bribery Arrest in Beed District
A forest department staffer, Dadasaheb Tejrao Yedmal, was arrested for allegedly seeking and accepting bribes in Beed district. The Anti Corruption Bureau reported that he demanded Rs.1,000 per trip from a farmer moving trees. A middleman was arrested in an ACB trap while Yedmal was later detained at his home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:56 IST
A forest department employee has been apprehended in a bribery case in Beed district, as reported by the Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday. Dadasaheb Tejrao Yedmal, from the Patoda Forest Range Office, allegedly demanded Rs.1,000 per trip from a farmer transporting trees felled on his own farmland.
To facilitate the bribe collection, Yedmal used a middleman, who was caught in an ACB operation at a hotel near Rayamoha cross road in Shirur Kasar tehsil on Wednesday. Yedmal was subsequently arrested at his residence in the Sant Bhagwan Baba Chowk area.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing, the ACB official confirmed.
