Jamaica Battles Aftermath of Devastating Hurricane Melissa
In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, which severely hit Jamaica, rescuers are distributing essential supplies to isolated areas. While efforts to restore services continue, the island grapples with the storm's devastation, including significant damage to infrastructure and a high death toll. The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility announced a record payout to aid recovery efforts.
As the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa unfolds, rescuers and aid workers are actively distributing food and water across Jamaica to reach communities that remain isolated. Saturday saw responsive efforts dispatch relief to the hardest-hit areas, struggling under the weight of destruction left by one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall.
Essential supplies have begun flowing into Elizabeth and Westmoreland—regions severely impacted by fallen trees and concrete posts. However, some residents still resort to gathering river water and relying on coconuts for sustenance. Emergency responders, alongside Social Security Minister Pearnel Charles Jr., are focusing on delivering crucial items like meals, blankets, medicine, and tarpaulins.
The extent of Hurricane Melissa's damage is massive, with the storm snapping power lines, toppling buildings, and destroying crops. The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility has stepped in with a record payout of USD 70.8 million, while government officials continue to assess the damage. Recovery efforts prioritize restoring critical services, especially around Falmouth's infrastructure.
