Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of King Charles' brother Andrew, attended the royal Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, though Andrew himself was absent following his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. King Charles led the royal family through the traditional festivities amid crisp winter conditions.

In the Central African Republic, President Faustin-Archange Touadera campaigns for a third term against six opposition candidates, supported by Russian and Rwandan forces. Meanwhile, tensions rise as Polish jets intercept a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea, a reminder of heightened alertness in NATO's eastern regions.

Elsewhere, a tragic helicopter crash on Mount Kilimanjaro claims five lives, and Northern California faces dramatic floods following torrential rains. These events underscore the volatile nature of current global and environmental circumstances.

