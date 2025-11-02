Tragedy in Rift Valley: Kenya Battled by Deadly Landslides

At least 21 individuals lost their lives, and 30 others are unaccounted for following a devastating landslide in Kenya's western Rift Valley. The disaster was triggered by continuous heavy rains blanketing the region during the country's short rains season.

The mudslides obliterated more than 1,000 homes in the hilly area of Chesongoch, situated in Elgeyo Marakwet County, on Saturday. Crucial roads were rendered impassable, prompting the government to airlift 30 severely injured survivors to a hospital in Eldoret City.

According to local resident Stephen Kittony, the catastrophe struck suddenly, forcing him and his children to flee their home to escape imminent danger. Rescue efforts persist in adverse weather conditions as authorities search the debris for the missing, while officials plan alternative housing solutions for affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)