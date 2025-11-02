Cloud Seeding: Environmental Boon or Political Show?

The Congress party has openly criticized the Delhi government's cloud seeding experiments aimed at improving air quality. According to Congress, spending Rs 34 crore and achieving only marginal air quality improvement reveals the initiative as a 'cruel joke'.

Congress' Jairam Ramesh pointed out that expert bodies, including IIT Delhi's Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, have issued reports negating the effectiveness of winter cloud seeding for significant air quality improvement. This was bolstered by recommendations against it from the Commission for Air Quality Management and other authorities.

Amidst these criticisms, opposition voices accuse the BJP-led Delhi government of manipulating AQI data to downplay pollution levels. Delhi's Environment Minister refuted these allegations, asserting results from scientific methods and enforcement are genuine, despite dissenting opinions.

