Kerala Government Allocates Rs 377.8 Crore for Sabarimala Road Renovations

With the eagerly anticipated Sabarimala mandalam-makaravilakku pilgrimage just days away, the Kerala government has taken a significant step by approving Rs 377.8 crore for the renovation of crucial roads used by Ayyappa devotees.

This major financial sanction covers 82 roads scattered across 10 districts, as detailed by Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal. The focus is on enhancing infrastructure to ensure smooth travel for devotees flocking to the hill shrine.

Sabarimala, poised to receive lakhs of pilgrims starting November 16, becomes the focal point of extensive logistical and preparatory measures, highlighting the government's commitment to facilitating a successful pilgrimage season.

