Global Marine Minds Unite: Navigating Challenges of the Blue Frontier

The Marine Biological Association of India, with the ICAR-CMFRI, is hosting a three-day international symposium, MECOS-4, focusing on marine ecosystem challenges and sustainable resources. Scheduled for November 4, the event will feature diverse discussions, special sessions, and industry meets, attracting a global audience of researchers and policymakers.

Updated: 02-11-2025 17:52 IST
The Marine Biological Association of India, in collaboration with ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, is set to host a three-day international symposium addressing marine ecosystem challenges. Scheduled from November 4, the event aims to gather experts from around the world.

With a focus on climate change and sustainable resource management, the symposium, titled 'MECOS-4,' will be officially inaugurated by former ISRO Chairman S Somanath at the CMFRI campus. This gathering comes in response to the rising threats faced by marine environments.

Approximately 1,000 delegates are expected to participate, engaging in dialogues on themes like biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, and sustainable fisheries. Unique sessions will spotlight women in marine biology, alongside an industry meet designed to merge scientific innovation with commercial insights.

