Haryana Faces Air Quality Crisis: Gurugram Among Hard-Hit Cities

The air quality across several regions in Haryana has raised significant concerns, with key areas such as Gurugram experiencing 'very poor' conditions. An air quality index (AQI) of 357 was recorded in Gurugram at 4 PM, marking it as one of the highly affected zones in the state.

Notably, Dharuhera in Rewari district reported an alarming AQI of 434, categorizing the air quality there as 'severe'. Other cities such as Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Kaithal also showcased distressing AQI figures, indicating a broader regional issue.

Many places, including Charkhi Dadri, Panipat, and Sonipat, fell into the 'poor' category, while Chandigarh recorded an AQI of 233, according to the Central Pollution Control Board standards.

