Left Menu

Tragedy at the Track: Elephant Killed by Train in Betnoti

A 25-year-old tusker was killed after being struck by a train at Agria level crossings in the Betnoti forest Range. The incident occurred late Saturday night. Authorities are investigating the situation, with local claims that the elephant was trapped due to closed gates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:53 IST
Tragedy at the Track: Elephant Killed by Train in Betnoti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded when a 25-year-old tusker was fatally injured by a train at Agria level crossings in the Betnoti forest range late Saturday night.

The collision happened as the Shalimaar-Baripada Express train traversed near Jugal railway station, where a herd of elephants from Simlipal National Park had been residing in recent days. Baripada Divisional Forest Officer Gobind Chandra Nayak inspected the scene and confirmed a postmortem is being conducted, with an investigation underway.

No statement has been released by railway authorities, while witnesses suggest the elephant was unable to escape due to the closed level crossing gate as the train approached the station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025